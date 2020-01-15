  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kangana Ranaut inaugurates her production house

Kangana Ranaut inaugurates her production house

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Jan 2020 16:22:22 IST

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Bollywood's "Queen" star Kangana Ranaut has inaugurated her production house Manikarnika Films.

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter on Wednesday, where she shared two photographs from the puja ceremony.

"Today we inaugurated Kangana's studio, Manikarnika films... Kangana will work as a producer and director and Aksht will look after legal and finance departments he studied film production in New York film academy," Rangoli captioned the image.

On the work front, the 32-year-old actress will next be seen in "Panga".

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, "Panga" revolves around a mother (Kangana) who is also a Kabbadi player. The film also stars Richa Chadha.

--IANS

dc/bc

NewsBillie Eilish excited to perform 'Bond' theme song

Billie Eilish excited to perform 'Bond' theme song

NewsPriyanka Chopra, Richard Madden to collaborate with Russo brothers

Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden to collaborate with Russo brothers

News'Go Goa Gone' sequel gets a release date

'Go Goa Gone' sequel gets a release date

NewsJawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan is all praises for Tabu

Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan is all praises for Tabu

NewsCODE M: This Army Day witness the true spirit of being an army officer with Jennifer Winget

CODE M: This Army Day witness the true spirit of being an army officer with Jennifer Winget

NewsDemi Lovato announces major comeback performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Demi Lovato announces major comeback performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Hypnotize' by Ishaan Khan

Song Lyrics of 'Hypnotize' by Ishaan Khan

NewsBradley Cooper honoured to be a part of 'Joker' team

Bradley Cooper honoured to be a part of 'Joker' team

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of NA JA TU by Dhvani Bhanushali

Song Lyrics of NA JA TU by Dhvani Bhanushali