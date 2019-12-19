Queen of Bollywood is back with another unique film and she is breaking all the possible stereotypes and going beyond.

Kangana was last seen in ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’ opposite Rajkummar Rao. The movie was super hit and Kangana is back with another ‘Panga’ that will blow your minds.

The makers of the film ‘Panga’ released the first look of her and Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel also shared the poster and tweeted, “Kangana says when she was new biggest insult to an actress was to be approached for Maa ka role, it deeply disturbed her, after playing a mother in successful Manikarnika she is all set to be a mother again....(contd)”

In another tweet “(Contd)....today mainstream young top actress at the peak of her career proudly plays maa ke roles and India loves, this is new India #Panga #24thJanuary,” read the tweet.”

The trailer will be out on 23rd December 2019. The film also includes star cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Richa Chadda and others. It is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The film is set to release on January 24, 2020.

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Panga’ first look below:

Kangana Ranaut's sister Twitter post. In the picture, Kangana is seen wearing a pink Indian outfit and she is looking outside the window of a balcony.

Rangoli Chandel's continued Twitter post

The makers captioned the poster, "Jo sapne dekhte hain woh #Panga lete hain. Jaya ki kahaani hum sab se judi hai. Trailer out on 23rd December 2019 #Pangastories."

In this poster, She is seen wearing a saree and all smiles.

Director of Panga Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari posted and captioned, "When ‘hope’ started chasing us :) Panga trailer on 23 DEC 2019"

Panga poster