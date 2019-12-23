Kangana turns rail ticketseller at Mumbai station to promote film

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Dec 2019 18:36:09 IST

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday surprised fans when she made a surprise appearance at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in the avatar of a ticketseller.

Videos doing the rounds show Kangana giving away railway tickets to people from a counter at the station.

Kangana's gesture is a part of the promotional activity for her upcoming film "Panga", which as the actress playing a mother who is also a Kabbadi player.

For Monday's gig, Kangana was dressed in a floral printed salwar kameez.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, "Panga" also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta. It is scheduled to release on January 24.

