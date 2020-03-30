Kanika Kapoor missing her family

Lucknow, March 30 (IANS) Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who tested positive for Corona virus and has been in hospital for more than a fortnight now, is now missing her family.

In an Instagram post, the singer has written: "Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family... miss them!"

The post came with a quote which read: "Life teaches us to make good use of time, while time teaches us the value of life."

The singer had tested positive for coronavirus for the fourth consecutive time on Sunday, causing considerable concern to her family.

The doctors treating her at the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, meanwhile, said that she was stable. The doctors said that she would be discharged only if two consecutive tests showed her Corona negative.

--IANS

amita/pgh/