Kanye West credits pastor's son for saving his career

Los Angeles, April 16 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West says his pastor's son saved his career.

West shared that he seriously considered turning his back on music following his conversion to Christianity after a spell of alcoholism, but it was his pastor's child who gave him faith that his rapping could be inspiring, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I was thinking of not rapping again, because I rapped for the devil so long that I didn't even know how to rap for God. Then one of my pastors told me, 'My son just said that he would want a rap album about Jesus from Kanye West'," West told GQ magazine.

West added: "He didn't say, 'Kanye West, you should do this,' or 'You need to do this.' He just told me something that a child said. And that one thing made the difference."

The rapper made a comeback 2019 with the album "Jesus Is King".

In the interview, West also addressed his issues with alcohol, sharing that he often started his day with vodka.

He said: "One day I was in my office working on the couture collection, and there was some (vodka) in the fridge and I was just going to get a daytime drink, and I looked and thought, 'Devil, you're not going to beat me today'. That one statement is like a tattoo.

"I haven't had a drink since I realised I needed to take it day by day, but I never owned up, or was even told, 'Hey, you're a functioning alcoholic.' People have called me a crazy person, people have called me everything - but not a functioning alcoholic. And I would be drinking orange juice and (vodka) in the morning."

