Kanye West is a member of the multi-billionaire club!

Los Angeles, April 25 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West has officially become a billionaire thanks to basketball shoes bearing his name.

According to an article published in Forbes Magazine, the rapper recently provided documents to the publication, to give them an 'authentic numeric look into Kanye, Inc.', and prove that he is a multi-billionaire, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The article notes that West was left unhappy with Forbes' research and findings, stating that he believes his net worth is around $3.3 billion, rather than the $1.26 billion they have estimated.

"It's not a billion," West allegedly texted the publication, adding: "It's $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count."

West follows his sister-in-law and reality star Kylie Jenner, 22, who was named as the youngest 'self-made' billionaire for the second year in a row by Forbes.

The rapper was said to be unhappy when his name was left out of the rich list earlier this month.

As per the report, West's team provided statements that showed the rapper has $17 million in cash, $35 million in stocks, $81 million in 'buildings and improvements' and $21 million in land.

The report also suggests West has been eager to prove his financial status for some time, noting that he had previously claimed to be a billionaire during an appearance at the 2019 Fast Company Innovation Festival.

The rapper developed the sportshoes with the global giant Adidas. The collaboration between West and the brand, Adidas Yeezy, has a revenue worth of around $1.3 billion.

