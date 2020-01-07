Kapil Dev : Great cricketer, greater lover!!

India's greatest all-rounder Kapil Dev Ram Lal Nikhanj– the architect of India’s first world cup triumph in 1983 that motivated legends like Sachin Tendulkar which later motivated legends like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, is one of the greatest lover.

Yes, as Kapil Dev has turned sixty one today, we bring to you the rare unknown romantic side of the greatest captains in the history of cricket, that can make even Bollywood King of romance SRK fade.

Kapil is happily married to Romi Bhatia for the last 40 years and this love story has the most sweet and unusual proposal that can inspire aspiring Mills and Boons types authors forever.

Kapil Dev the rather tough and straight forward sportsmen has mentioned in his autobiography Cricket My Style, the incident when he garnered the courage to propose to his beloved Romi.

Coming straight from a everlasting love sagas on screen, Kapil Dev took Roma by surprise, as the train passed a scenic location, he asked her: “Do you want to take a picture of this place so that we can show our children?”.

It is said that it took some time for Roma to realize that Kapil has actually asked and said, “ Will you marry me’ in the most unique manner.

Well that’s how the great Indian cricketer is actually a greater lover and one of the world’s greatest inspirations.

Happy Birthday Kapil paaji!! God bless you.. Aapka koi jawab nahi.. really!!