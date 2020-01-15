  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Jan 2020 17:20:12 IST

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath's one-month-old daughter, whom they have fondly named Anayra, has made her Twitter debut.

Kapil, who welcomed his "piece of heart" on December last year, shared a glimpse of his daughter on Twitter. The cute image has become a favourite on social media with over 3.7 K likes.

In one of the images, Kapil is seen holding his daughter and looking at her lovingly.

"Meet our piece of heart 'Anayra Sharma' #gratitude," Kapil captioned the image.

This is the first time the comedian has shared a photograph of his newborn daughter.

Kapil and Ginni got married in December 208 in Jalandhar at a traditional Punjabi ceremony. Their wedding was preceded by days of ceremonies and pre-marriage rituals, including a sangeet which saw their friends dance the night away.

