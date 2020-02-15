  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Karan Johar calls Vicky Kaushal 'controversial video man'

Karan Johar calls Vicky Kaushal 'controversial video man'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Feb 2020 16:39:23 IST

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar has recently shared a hilarious in-flight video of his Bollywood gang, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Tahira Kashyap and Vicky Kaushal.

"It's time to #toodles again," Karan captioned the video in which he can be seen having a fun banter with the actors.

The video begins with Karan moving the camera to Tahira, later moving it to Ayushmann and questioning him about his clothes. Then he captured Ranveer, Varun, Vicky and Kartik. While capturing Vicky, Karan addressed the "Uri: The Surgical Strike" actor as a "controversial video man", referring to the old video which Karan had posted on social media in which Vicky was looking high.

Vicky was even seen begging Karan not to make his video. They were all heading to Guwahati for the Filmfare Awards.

--IANS

sim/bg

NewsRihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

Rihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

NewsKartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!

Kartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!

NewsNetflix announces its star studded cast for 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation'

Netflix announces its star studded cast for 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation'

NewsBigg Boss 13 Finale: Its dance war between Sidarth Shukla and Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Its dance war between Sidarth Shukla and Asim Riaz

NewsGigi Hadid pays an adorable Valentine's Day tribute to ex Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid pays an adorable Valentine's Day tribute to ex Zayn Malik

NewsParas Chhabra as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 revealed before finale?

Paras Chhabra as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 revealed before finale?

Fashion & LifestyleKylie Jenner shows off new hairstyle on Valentine's Day

Kylie Jenner shows off new hairstyle on Valentine's Day

NewsRihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

Rihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

NewsKartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!

Kartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!