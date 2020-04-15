Karan Johar flaunts his greys on social media

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Apr 2020 16:45:54 IST

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar has taken to social media in order to flaunt his greys with panache.

On Instagram Stories, Johar posted an extreme close-up shot of himself, which displays his grey hair.

He captioned the image, saying: "Grey matters".

Lately, all through the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, Karan Johar has been posting several snapshot and videos of his toddlers, Yash and Roohi.

For a change, this time, the filmmaker has chosen to post something that is wholly about himself.

On the directorial front, Karan has the multistarrer "Takht" coming up. The historical drama stars Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal as Dara Shukoh and Aurangzeb, along with Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

--IANS

dc/vnc

