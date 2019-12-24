Karan Johar: 'Ghost Stories' will be a great community viewing experience

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has directed one of the four segments of the upcoming episodic Netflix film "Ghost Stories", says the horror thriller should make for a great community viewing experience.

Karan Johar was interacting with the media at the special screening of "Ghost Stories" along with Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akthar and Dibakar Banejee, who have directed the other segments of the film, on Monday in Mumbai.

Talking about "Ghost Stories", Johar said: "I feel scared for my own film. I think other films in this anthology are really scary and my films for other reasons scare me. I think it will take a lot of time to talk about our individual films but we just want to say that we are feeling really excited for it. It's a really unique concept of anthology."

Johar added that his upcoming film will be a great community experience. He said: "'Ghost Stories' comes under horror genre which people like to watch together. It will be a great community viewing experience. People like to watch and enjoy these kind of films together and they like to feel scared together while watching the film. It's our (Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar banerjee) third film together and it's our second film with (producers) Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua. We all feel that our journey of anthologies may continue forever. Normally, people start their new year with a bang but we are going to start this year with scary feeling."

Sharing her thoughts on being a part of "Ghost Stories", Zoya said: and "I am really grateful that I got the opportunity to work in this (horror) genre I am very excited for it. It is releasing on 31st December in the mid-night. I am just waiting for the reactions now."

Sharing his feeling while attending special screening of "Ghost Stories", Anurag said: "I am feeling excited and scared because a lot of ghosts are going to appear onscreen."

Asked if he felt scared of ghosts, Dibakar Banerjee said: "I don't feel scared of ghosts. I like to scare people. We planned that we should scare people even more, therefore we made this film."

Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Gulshan Devaiah, Kusha Kapila, Avinash Tiwary, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ronnie Screwvala, Ashi Dua, Sudhir Mishra and Anubhav Sinha were spotted at the screening.

Others who attended do included Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Kritika Kamra, Arjun Mathur, Neeraj Ghaywan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vishal Bhardwaj, Vineet Kumar Singh, Nikita Dutta, Bhuvan Bam, Radhika Madan, Huma Qureshi, Tisca Chopra, Sharad Kelkar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Minissha Lamba, Surveen Chawla, Kubbra Sait and Eisha Chopra were also spotted at the event.

"Ghost Stories" will be released on Netflix on January 1.

