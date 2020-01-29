Karan Johar: Honoured to receive Padma Shri alongside Kangana

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has been feted with the Padma Shri for his contribution in the field of performing arts, says he is honoured to receive the prestigious award in the same year as actress Kangana Ranaut.

Tensions sparked off between Kangana and Karan Johar in 2017 after the actress, on Johar's chat's show "Koffee With Karan", called him "intolerant" towards outsiders and the"flag bearer of nepotism" in the film industry.

The director was later seen cracking a joke at a Bollywood awards ceremony in New Jersey, when he along with actors Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, chanted "nepotism rocks" on the stage.

Kangana's comment on the talk show, as well as Johar's reaction, triggerred off widespread social media trolling against many industry kids of Bollywood, which continues even today.

However, Johar now insists he does not have any grouse against Kangana anymore.

"So much has been said about Kangana, me and some kind of rivalry or simmering tension. But at every public event we've met, we've greeted each other graciously. As a filmmaker, I respect Kangana's talent, craft, and what she brings to the table. She is an actor who has proved her mettle and is deserving of the honour. Besides Ekta and Adnan Sami, I am honoured to receive the Padma Shri alongside Kangana," Johar said, according to bollywoodlife.com.

He also spoke about working with Kangana in future.

"Tomorrow, if I have a film for which I need Kangana, I will pick up the phone and call her. Whatever the problem, whatever may have been said on social media, is irrelevant to me. I'm a filmmaker and she's an artiste and no amount of personal bias should come in the way of that relationship. I believe in that and will stand by it," said Johar.

Producer Ekta Kapoor, and singers Suresh Wadkar and Adnan Sami were other Padma Shri recipients from the world of entertainment this year.

--IANS

dc/vnc