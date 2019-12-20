'Sridevi - The Eternal Screen Goddess', a book published by Penguin, celebrating the screen legend's five-decade-long iconic journey from child star to India's First Female Superstar, is all set for a grand launch in Mumbai this weekend.

After Deepika Padukone, Boney Kapoor and Gauri Shinde unveiled the book written by Satyarth Nayak in a glittering ceremony at Delhi earlier this month, filmmaker Karan Johar will be launching it at a Penguin event in Mumbai on 22nd December.

Says a source, “Karan has a special bond with the actress. He has been an ardent fan of Sridevi not only for the brilliance of her art but also for her mega-stardom. He was even hoping to direct her in a film.'

The author, Satyarth Nayak, expressed his gratitude towards Karan for this gesture. "I couldn't have asked for anyone better for the Mumbai launch. Karan has even shared several of his inputs and memories of Sridevi in the book and those have highly enriched my narrative. He has been a vital part of this journey and I am extremely thankful that he has so graciously agreed to launch the book in Mumbai.'

The book has already made it to the best-seller charts for Penguin and is getting an ecstatic response from Sridevi admirers.