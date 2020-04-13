  1. Home
  Karan Johar's kids want him to have a bath!

13 Apr 2020

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) After his children Roohi and Yash called their father Karan Johar's films boring and took jibes at his style -- they have now asked their "dadda" to have a bath as he is "dirty".

Karan, an avid social media user, took to Instagram Stories, where he uploaded a video of his twins playing in his shower.

In the video, Karan is heard saying: "Excuse what are you all doing in my shower?"

To which, his son Yash replies: "You are very dirty."

Roohi adds in by saying: "You are very dirty you have a bath."

A stunned Karan then replies: "What? You're telling me im very dirty I should have a bath?"

This is not the first time Karan has shared tit-bits from his personal life. The director keeps sharing about what his children are doing and how they are coping with the lockdown.

On the directorial front, Karan has the multistarrer "Takht" coming up. The historical drama stars Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal as Dara Shukoh and Aurangzeb, along with Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

