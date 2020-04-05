Karan Johar's son calls him 'boring'

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) It seems coronavirus lockdown has turned filmmaker Karan Johar into a paparazzo, as he's been seen capturing and posting videos of his children, Yash and Roohi, all the time.

On Sunday, Karan took to Instagram and posted another video that shows his little son Yash calling him a " very boring" person.

"I am very boring! Apparently! # LockdownWithTheJohars," Karan captioned the video.

Reacting to the post, Arjun Kapoor commented: "Because you don't wear simple clothes."

Farah Khan wrote: "Your kids are fed up of you."

On directorial front, Karan has a major multi-starrerA film, "Takht" in his kitty. The movie will feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

