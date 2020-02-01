Karan Johar's 'Takht' is Bollywood's Christmas 2021 release

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar's upcoming film "Takht" is set to release on December 24 next year.

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor, and will mark Johar's return to big screen direction for the first time since his 2016 release, "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

"Presenting #TAKHT. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta. Screenplay by Sumit Roy. Starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor AND Anil Kapoor. Releasing Christmas, 24.12.2021," tweeted Johar.

The principal photography for the film will begin in March.

Karan shared a small teaser video, which showed a golden throne and a voice over is heard saying: "Mughal shehzaadon ke liye Takht ka raasta apno ke taboot se hokar jaata tha. Agar yeh raasta mohabbat se hokar jaata toh shayad Hindustan ka itihaas kuch aur hota."

"Takht" is a historical drama about the Mughal rivalry for the throne between Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh. While Ranveer Singh plays Dara, Vicky is cast as Auranghzeb.

