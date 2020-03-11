  1. Home
When Karan Johar copied Jaya Prada's 'Dafli wale' steps
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Mar 2020 16:52:01 IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar's all time favourite song is "Dafli wale dafli bajaa", in the Rishi Kapoor-Jaya Prada starrer "Sargam", which had released in 1979.

" 'Dafli...' song from the film 'Sargam' was indeed my most favorite song. During my childhood, I remember whenever my father asked me to dance on the song, I would dance on this song but on the steps of Jaya Pradaji instead of Chintu Ji (Rishi Kapoor)," Karan said.

Karan opened up on the "The Kapil Sharma Show", where he appeared with filmmaker Rohit Shetty to promote their upcoming co-production "Sooryavanshi", starring Akshay Kumar. Johar also opened up on Shetty.

"Rohit has a pulse of understanding the audience and his films have an immense level of action, emotion and drama, which reflects well at the box office. This is solely his craft," said Johar.

"Sooryavanshi" is scheduled to release on March 24.

