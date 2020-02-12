Known for being high on style and fashion, the 60s and 70s never seem to go out of fashion. If you don’t believe us, all you need to see is Karan Kundrra in the latest poster of ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s upcoming series It Happened in Calcutta.

Karan who plays the character of Ronobir, a student of Calcutta Medical College and a handsome Casanova. No only he is brilliant with his academic record but also has girls drooling all over him; he is 'practically' loving and caring, in short, best of both worlds.

Far from the mainstream love story, the show is all set to give you an interesting take on romance and relationships set in the ‘City of Joy’ during the ’60s and ’70s.

Watch the trailer of this epic love saga transcending the era of 60s & 70s…beginning at a time when retro was the look and brain drain rampant in the country; moving into the period when country was battling with war and cholera #ItHappenedInCalcutta; this Valentine’s Day on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.