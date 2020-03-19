Karan Kundrra's Indian ethnic fashion is treat to watch

From his career as an anchor to being a part of the Tellywood world, Karan Kundra has become a sort of a millennial icon. His style is spot on and he exactly knows what suits his personality.

Karan Kundrra is one of the stylish actors of Tellywood. The actor is played the character of Rithwik Noon in Dil Hi Toh Hai and also in the recently released 'It Happened In Calcutta.”

Karan Kundrra’s fashion in his shows and also in his personal life is what a man desires. He looks superhot in royal Indian outfits. We are sure that his stylish ethnic fashion will surely inspire you to try out more with your wardrobe.

Check out Karan Kundrra’s ethnic fashion below:

Karan Kundrra wore a stylish white sherwani paired with green long duppatta and sitting royally with a killer attitude on his face.

Karan wore a grey checkered formal Indian outfit.

Karan is giving us all shaadi vibe in this ethnic light grey outfit paired with multicolored duppatta and a white turban.

We are crushing over Karan's mirror selfie and his royal Indian ethnic fashion. He wore a maroon printed sherwani and spiked his hair.

Karan's Kundrra wore a light purple ethnic outfit and a lovely broach to complete his look.