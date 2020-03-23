Karan Oberoi: Felt good to create original songs in age of remixes

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Mar 2020 20:09:21 IST

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Singer Karan Oberoi, who has come out with a new song "Nain ladalein", says he felt good about making original numbers in the age of recreations.

Karan is the vocalist of the boy band, A Band of Boys, who have come out with the new number "Nain ladalein".

"The experience on this song was as electrifying as the pulsating energy of the song. It was such a wonderful experience to tap the potential of the song with a place like Adventure Park (where it was shot). I felt good about the fact that we were creating original songs

in the age of remixes," Karan said.

He added: "Moreover, the inner child in me had a fantastic time experiencing all those rides, while shooting for the music video. I relived the good old days of indie-pop and my childhood."

Composed and produced by Sherrin Varghese, the song was released on the official Youtube channel of the band and has garnered over 50k views.

The music video features Sherrin Varghese, Chin2 Bhosle, Karan Oberoi, Danny Fenanded, Paras Tomar, Proneeta Swargiary, Amit Mhatre, Nischal Chaubey.

