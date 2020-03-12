When Indian leading model Karan Oberoi also known as KO turned 30, most people were pessimistic about whether he would manage to maintain his fitness being a top fitness model. Now at 32, he has not only maintained the physique but also boosted the fittest lifestyle.

So what’s the secret behind his never-aging adorable physique? Well, while working out contributes to his masculine edge, Karan “KO” Oberoi also wisely chooses what he eats. However, this doesn’t mean he shys away from food and definitely starving is not the solution where people go wrong.

KO does admit that him being a football lover, he always had his eye on the iconic football player Ronaldo and what he does to stay in shape. Karan has also earlier mentioned in several digital interviews that he considers Cristiano as an ultimate style icon besides being his favorite football player.

While Karan “KO” Oberoi started his career as a male model he was struggling to get a lean and hard muscular physique. He always considered Sylvester as his fitness and inspiring role model but he conquered the art of food and discipline from Cristiano.

Karan Oberoi (KO) and Cristiano Ronaldo

This is what India’s leading male model Karan Oberoi aka KO has in his diet to look fit and healthy all year around:



o KO takes 6 to 8 small meals a day, just like Cristano as it helps him to digest food easily and fetch more protein consumptions from food.



o His breakfast includes 6-7 white eggs, slices of brown bread toast.



o Citrus fruits like oranges, strawberries and avacado that also helps in detoxification.



o Scoop of protein shake, multivitamins, fish oil, bcaas are the suppliments that he stacks with his diet



o Spinach, boiled vegetables, citrus fruits and green vegetables are always part of his diet.



o Good carbs such as cup of brown rice, sweet potato , wheat pasta and quinoa are included in diet.



o Loves fish such as salmon and tuna, are always part of his diet.



o His dinner includes soup, salads, and Steamed/Sauteed veggies.