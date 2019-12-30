'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' fame actor Karan Patel and wife Ankita Bhargava were blessed with a baby girl on December 14. Today Karan Patel shared a picture with his little angel Mehre and captioned #RabDiMehr.

A few days back, Karan Patel took to social media to announce the good news and reveal the name of his daughter. He wrote, "All your blessings made our world beautiful, a heartfelt thank you to all our well-wishers.... #RabbDiMehr."

On Christmas, Karan Patel shared the picture of his baby girl on Instagram. In the picture, both mother and daughter are dressed in Christmas colours. Karan captioned the picture, "MERRY CHRISTMAS #RabDiMehr."

On the other hand, Ankita Bhargava also shared a picture. In which he can be seen holding his daughter in his arms with his wife standing by his side. Although the little munchkin's face isn't entirely visible in the photo, she still looks adorable in a cute little Santa Claus dress

While his beautiful wife Ankita Bhargava also shared a picture and captioned," This is the Merriest Christmas Everrrrr !!!"

Check out the photos below:

Karan Patel and his little angel

Karan Patel with his family.

