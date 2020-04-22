  1. Home
Karan Singh Arora and Avneet Kaur
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Apr 2020 11:28:58 IST

As the world is dealing with these unprecedented circumstances, we are all doing our bit by staying at home. On the other hand, T-Series has been entertaining the audience by releasing songs and spreading positivity around. The music channel has now announced its next track ‘Saara Din’ featuring Karan Singh Arora and Tik Tok star Avneet Kaur.

Expressing her happiness on being part of the video, Avneet said, ‘’I’m really excited and keen to know the response of my fans. We shot the song in the backdrop of beaches in Thailand so visually it’s going to be really picturesque and beautiful. Keeping my fingers crossed and hoping the audience will appreciate our work.’’

Speaking about the same, singer-composer Karan Singh Arora said, “T-Series has been a launching pad for various budding talent and I am one of them. Like always it’s been an honour to work with T-Series and Avneet. Music has always occupied a central place in the imagination of people and also, an incredible vehicle to express emotion. Saara Din is surely going to ease your lockdown stress.’’

Composed and sung by Karan Singh Arora, Saara Din features him and Avneet Kaur. Penned by S. Mukhtiar, the song will release on T-Series, the world’s number one YouTube channel on April 25, 2020.

