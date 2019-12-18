  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Singh Chhabra
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Dec 2019 10:13:12 IST

"It’s rare that you get to chat with 4 Bollywood megastars together and it's even rare where they give answers on behalf of each other ”, said TV host and actor Karan Singh Chhabra post his shoot with the talented actors for the Asian Variety Show.

"I had to the opportunity to chat with all 4 of them individually earlier during my stint in the show but this time having all of them together multiplied the madness and excitement" added Karan.

"Kareena taught how to make her famous pout while Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani shared their life s biggest goof-ups," said Chhabra.

Apart from the chat show, Karan has been seen in films like Baazaar, Raabta, Funney Khan, chalk and duster and tv shows like Kulfi kumaar bajewala , sabse bada kalakar, etc and is currently shooting for upcoming web series The Siege 26/11 with Hollywood director Matthew Leutwyler and Arjan Bajwa.

