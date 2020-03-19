Known for his hosting and comic timing, chat show host and actor Karan Singh Chhabra will be seen playing a negative role in State of Siege 26/11.

It will be an intense drama that will capture various aspects of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai that plunged the city into chaos for three long days, and how, in the face of terror, people like ordinary citizens, police officers, as well as well-trained commandos responded to the dreadful situation.

When asked about his role Chhabra shared "I am playing Nasir, one of the 2 terrorists who attacked at leopold cafe and then went on to Hotel Taj. I was delighted when this role was offered as so far I had only been doing light hearted roles or comedy and getting into the character of a terrorist was extremely challenging yet exciting at the same time"

The series will have an ensemble cast, featuring Sid Makkar, Tara Alisha Berry, Khalida Jaan, Vivek Dahiya, Arjan Bajwa ,and Arjun Bijlani in important roles.

"At this time of home isolation, I would recommend everyone to stay at home, practice social distancing and watch our web series in the comfort of their homes"

All the 8 episodes will be streamed on the web OTT platform Zee5 on 20th March 2020.