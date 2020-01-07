Karan Singh Grover pens loved-up post on Bipasha's birthday

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Jan 2020 13:58:08 IST

Male, Jan 7 (IANS) Actress Bipasha Basu turned a year older on Tuesday, and her spouse Karan Singh Grover is leaving no opportunity to shower love upon her.

Taking to social media, Karan, who is currently holidaying with Bipasha in the Maldives, posted an emotional note for her.

"Wish you a very very very happy birthday my darling sweet little baby bumbi pie monkey princess! @bipashabasu. May the universe shower you with infinite abundance, joy, love and success!!! Be the bright shining light that you are and shine brighter with every passing day! You are God's gift to all of us especially me! Thank you so much for being born my love," he wrote on Instagram.

Along with the post, Karan also posted a couple of pictures in which the two can be seen sharing smiles and cuddling each other.

On the work front, the two, who got married in 2016, will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film "Aadat". Earlier, they worked together in "Alone" .

--IANS

sim/bg

