Karan Tacker: I see no reason to look down upon TV content

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Popular television actor Karan Tacker, who is being praised for his debut digital role in "Special OPs", says that TV and digital entertainment can be celebrated parallel to each other, and there is no point looking down upon television content.

Asked if he thought TV content was "regressive", Karan told IANS: "I believe that every content has its own audience. There are people who love watching TV and that is why there are so many television shows and channels that are doing exceptionally well, business-wise too. Otherwise, why would someone make TV shows? At the same time, there will be an audience that will go to the theatre and watch a film. Digital shows are mostly for personal viewing and we are building the audience there. I see these three medium are growing parallel."

The actor also explained: "If someone is tagging a content on TV as 'regressive', it is their opinion. It is the way they look at it or look down upon TV content. At the end of the day, all these mediums are viewership based. If there are no viewers, makers will stop creating. We all can see that every filmstar come on TV shows to promote their films. Why? Because they know about the reach of the medium. Also, every award show is telecast on TV. How can we discount these facts? I think that says it all."

"Special OPs" is a spy-thriller, streaming on Hotstar. The series also features Kay Kay Menon, Meher Vij, Sana Khan, Saiyami Kher, Vinay Pathak, and Vipul Gupta.

"I have started my career on TV and I am proud of shows that I have appeared in. I am a proud TV actor," Karan signed off.

