Karan Veer Mehra has a cameo in 'Tera Kya Hoga Alia'

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Actor Karan Veer Mehra will soon be seen in a cameo in the ongoing TV show "Tera Kya Hoga Alia".

"I really enjoy comedy and it feels great to be back with a light hearted comedy like 'Tera Kya Hoga Alia'. I am essaying the character of a journalist, Rohit, who is fierce and dedicated to his work. Rohit a big shot journalist who only covers large stories but situations take a exciting turn when he is forced to travel to Agra to cover Miss Agra Contest," Karan said.

Karan is best known for his shows like "TV, Biwi aur Main" and "It's Not That Simple",

"Tera Kya Hoga Alia", which airs on Sony SAB, narrates the story of a married couple, Alia (Anusha Mishra) and Alok (Harshad Arora). They were high-school sweethearts and are now teachers in the same school. The couple, along with their son Rohan, take the viewers through the streets of Agra into their sweet home in Teacher's colony.

--IANS

