Karan Wahi to host a chat show with cricketers (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Jan 2020 14:40:35 IST

Actor Karan Wahi will soon be hosting a chat show with cricketers titled "Zing Game On".

"I have always been very passionate about cricket and when I was offered to host this show, there was no way I could turn it down as it brought two things that I absolutely love, together," Karan said.

"Talking to celebrated personalities from the world of cricket was like a golden opportunity knocking at my door, so I feel blessed to be associated with Zing Game ON," he added.

The show, which will come with a mix of music, will air on Zing.

In the show, Wahi will be exploring the fun side of cricketers, where they will be seen singing, dancing and playing a lot of challenging games.

