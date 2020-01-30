Karanvir Bohra deported at New Delhi airport

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Jan 2020 17:42:28 IST

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Actor Karanvir Bohra was flying off to Nepal, but says he got deported at New Delhi airport because he wasn't reportedly carrying the required documents.

"Deported at Delhi airport on my way to #nepal. trvlng wid #adhaarcar not allowed Nepal gov alows (PP, voters ID & Adhaar by road, by air only PP & VI) Then,Y did @airindiain in Mumbai let me fly with my Adhaar? Y didn't they stop me there? #indianembassy @DrSJaishankar @IndiaInNepal," Karanvir tweeted on Thursday.

Later, Air India tweeted to him: "Dear Mr Bohra please find details regarding documents required for visit to Nepal in the link http://airindia.in/travel-documentation-for-nepal-new.htm… The requirement of documents is from Immigration authorities."

Karanvir replied saying: "Thank u 4 this link, & I believe not only 4 the passengers, its 4the officials2, how could they allow me to travel on an invalid document? If I was told in Mumbai itself I wud have arranged it immed & not make my guy fly down 2 Delhi to hand me the passport."

He hasn't been experiencing pleasant international trips. Last year, Karanvir was detained in Moscow due to passport damage.

--IANS

nn/vnc

