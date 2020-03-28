Karanvir Bohra gets Arjun Bijlani for 21-question series online

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Actor Karanvir Bohra is utilising the best of his creative skills during this current home 21-day quarantine phase. He has brought in his celebrity friends like Arjun Bijlani for a 21-question series on Instagram.

Karanvir has begun a 21-question series on his Instagram live feature, to cover all 21 days of the lockdown.

As part of the series he is interviewing an industry friend for each session, by asking them 21 fun questions which are personal, relevant to these times and more.

Actors and friends of Karanvir like Arjun, Ravi Dubey, Mandana Karimi have already had a fun session each on the show, while other friends like Adaa Khan, Hina Khan and Surbhi Jyoti are all set to be part of the live series soon.

"The thought of this 21-question series struck me the day we were put on a 21 day lockdown. The idea was to also create a fixed time for a series like this, for people to have something to frequently watch for the next 21 days as part of their regular routine," said Karanvir.

"People are only engaged in watching TV, surfing the internet and doing home chores, so something of this sort to watch, can also be included in their day-to-day doings at a fixed time slot, was also something I was aiming at," he added.

Another thought behind this was to also lighten up the mood with something informative as well as positive and fun.

