Karanvir Bohra launches 'Lockdown with KV'

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Actor Karanvir Bohra has come up with a fun-filled and informative live series titled "Lockdown with KV".

"The idea right now is to keep people engaged, talking and importantly listening and watching good content to keep their minds diverted from the ongoing stressful situation," he said.

"So that's what my second live series 'Lockdown with KV' is aiming at. The first main idea which is to just talk to people from different walks of life and understand their lives and routines and importantly coping skills during these trying and testing times," added the actor, who had earlier brought in his celebrity friends for a 21-question series on Instagram.

With a dash of fun and candid conversation, the series will try to keep the atmosphere light and stress-free.

Meanwhile, Karanvir has cooked halwa for his wife Teejay Sidhu to celebrate 13 years of togetherness.

The couple, who are parents to two daughters, have stepped into their 13th year of marriage. Owing to the current lockdown though, they are celebrating it in a simple way at home.

Karanvir stepped into the kitchen to make some halwa for Teejay.

Speaking about spending quality time at home for their anniversary this year, Karanvir shared: "I have made something special for Teejay and that is the legendary halwa! It is something healthy and a dish that can be made quickly too. The kids love eating it as well. So due to the lockdown, that's how we brought in our 13th year anniversary at home this time, with lots of quality time together."

--IANS

nn/vnc