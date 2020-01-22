Karanvir Bohra to make digital debut with 'The Casino'

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) TV star Karanvir Bohra is all set to make his digital debut with the web series "The Casino", and he says these are exciting times for an actor.

"It's a great time to be an actor because content is truly on an exponential growth thanks to the digital medium. We are being able to experiment with concepts, make content for niche audiences, and have the artistic liberty without limitations. I am excited about making my digital debut because 'The Casino', on the OTT platform ZEE5, is a unique series, and my character has shades and nuances I haven't experimented with as an actor before," said Karanvir, who essays the protagonist Vicky in the series.

"It is going to be interesting to see the audience's reaction to these new shades, as well as the backdrop of a casion, which hasn't been explored in India yet. It's the gambler's world!" said the actor who started his career on TV with "Just Mohabbat" and became a household name with shows such as "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", "Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?", "Qubool Hai" and "Naagin 2" among others.

The 10-episode series also features Mandana Karimi and Andrita Ray.

Directed and produced by Hardik Gajjar, "The Casino" will be shot across Mumbai and Nepal and is slated for a release later this year.

--IANS

aru/vnc