Karanvir Bohra urges men to help wives in chores during COVID-19 pandemic

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Amid coronavirus lockdown, actor Karanvir Bohra requested men to help their wives in cleaning up the house and doing other household works.

"With schools shut, and with no hired help for a lot of people during these times, it would be great if the men help the women out at home," Karanvir wrote on Instagram on Monday.

Not only this, he shared a photograph in which he is seen holding a broom in his hand.

"Leading by example, cleaning and feeding babies. When Teejay (Karanvir's wife) does other chores, I share the work load during these times of quarantine," he added.

Karanvir, who is best known for his role in "Shararat", got married to Teejay in 2006. The couple share two twin daughters, Bella and Vienna.

--IANS

sim/vnc