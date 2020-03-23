  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Karanvir Bohra urges men to help wives in chores during COVID-19 pandemic

Karanvir Bohra urges men to help wives in chores during COVID-19 pandemic

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Mar 2020 20:45:43 IST

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Amid coronavirus lockdown, actor Karanvir Bohra requested men to help their wives in cleaning up the house and doing other household works.

"With schools shut, and with no hired help for a lot of people during these times, it would be great if the men help the women out at home," Karanvir wrote on Instagram on Monday.

Not only this, he shared a photograph in which he is seen holding a broom in his hand.

"Leading by example, cleaning and feeding babies. When Teejay (Karanvir's wife) does other chores, I share the work load during these times of quarantine," he added.

Karanvir, who is best known for his role in "Shararat", got married to Teejay in 2006. The couple share two twin daughters, Bella and Vienna.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsMadonna's bizarre bathtub video about coronavirus

Madonna's bizarre bathtub video about coronavirus

NewsHrithik Roshan finds a fanboy in Shahid Kapoor

Hrithik Roshan finds a fanboy in Shahid Kapoor

NewsArti Singh Postpones Pre-Birthday Maldives Trip Owing To CoronaVirus

Arti Singh Postpones Pre-Birthday Maldives Trip Owing To CoronaVirus

NewsMiley Cyrus blames exclusion of gay friends for quitting church

Miley Cyrus blames exclusion of gay friends for quitting church

NewsSidharth Shukla - Shehnaaz Gill recreate Salman Khan and Kajol's iconic pose

Sidharth Shukla - Shehnaaz Gill recreate Salman Khan and Kajol's iconic pose

NewsCardi B's theory: Celebs testing COVID-19 positive are all paid

Cardi B's theory: Celebs testing COVID-19 positive are all paid

NewsMadonna's bizarre bathtub video about coronavirus

Madonna's bizarre bathtub video about coronavirus

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Save Your Tears' by The Weeknd

Song Lyrics of 'Save Your Tears' by The Weeknd

Fashion & LifestyleYou will fall in love with Parth Samthaan's printed trendy shirts

You will fall in love with Parth Samthaan's printed trendy shirts