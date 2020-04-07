Kareena aces 'work from home' with a pout

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) After treating fans with a workout pout last week, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has now aced "work from home" with a signature pout.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself sitting on a chair while sporting a white shirt and blue ripped jeans with a hat. She is also flaunting her signature pout, a highlight of the photograph.

"Work from home they said..." Kareena captioned the image, which currently has 259K likes on the photo-sharing website.

The actresse's "Ki & Ka" co-star Arjun Kapoor took to the comment section and wrote: "Underdressed by ur standards."

Ever since Kareena joined Instagram earlier this month, she has been constantly sharing highlights of her life.

She recently shared a photograph of a necklace made out of pasta by her little son, Taimur Ali Khan.

On the film front, Kareena, who was last seen on screen in "Angrezi Medium" with actor Irrfan Khan, will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film "Forrest Gump".

