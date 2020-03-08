  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kareena: Irrfan is the reason I did 'Angrezi Medium'

Kareena: Irrfan is the reason I did 'Angrezi Medium'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Mar 2020 17:02:50 IST

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan says she signed her upcoming release "Angrezi Medium" only because she wanted to work with the film's lead actor Irrfan Khan.

"I am very excited for the film because I am working with Irrfan in the film. I got the opportunity to work with a brilliant actor like Irrfan and I think, that, for me is the greatest honour," said Kareena Kapoor at a special screening of the upcoming web series "Mentalhood" that stars her elder sister Karisma Kapoor.

"Angrezi Medium" marks Irrfan's comeback after he was diagnosed with cancer. He is currently undergoing treatment for the ailment. A few days back, Irrfan shared a heartwarming message for fans saying he would not be able to promote his upcoming film owing to health condition.

Kareena recently made her Instagram debut and within a day got over one million followers on the social networking site. She posted a black and white picture with son Taimur Ali Khan.

"I think fans have pulled me towards this because people were asking me about it constantly. There are so many fan clubs out there of my name, so, I think we needed to have one point that would be a place where they will get to know a lot about me, my films, my brands and about my life. Of course, there will be a picture of Taimur once in a while," said Kareena, about her Instagram debut.

"Angrezi Medium" is directed by Homi Adajania and the film is a spin-off to the 2017 comedy "Hindi Medium" that also starred Irrfan.

The sequel will feature Irrfan and Kareena with Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal. It is scheduled to release on March 13.

-IANS

iv/vnc/rt

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Women's Day Quotes From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Women's Day Quotes From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

News83: Ranveer Singh recreates the iconic 83 world cup lifting moment

83: Ranveer Singh recreates the iconic 83 world cup lifting moment

NewsTejasswi Prakash shows the meaning of woman power in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10

Tejasswi Prakash shows the meaning of woman power in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10

NewsJanhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday with family and orphanage children

Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday with family and orphanage children

NewsGood start for Tiger's BAAGHI 3, Anubhav's THAPPAD is fair

Good start for Tiger's BAAGHI 3, Anubhav's THAPPAD is fair

NewsSanjivani: Surbhi Chandna shares happy memories from her last day of shoot

Sanjivani: Surbhi Chandna shares happy memories from her last day of shoot

Fashion & LifestyleFringe Hairstyle: Surbhi Jyoti, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma and others sporting a fringe hairstyle

Fringe Hairstyle: Surbhi Jyoti, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma and others sporting a fringe hairstyle

FeatureCan "Corona" help Film Industry?

Can "Corona" help Film Industry?

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Women's Day Quotes From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Women's Day Quotes From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah