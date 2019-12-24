Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people around the world.

A feast central to the Christian liturgical year, it is preceded by the season of Advent or the Nativity Fast and initiates the season of Christmastide, which historically in the West lasts twelve days and culminates on the Twelfth Night in some traditions, Christmastide includes an octave.

Christmas Day is a public holiday in many of the world's nations, is celebrated religiously by a majority of Christians, as well as culturally by many non-Christians, and forms an integral part of the holiday season centered around it.

When Joseph and Mary arrived in the city, the inn had no room and so they were offered a stable where the Christ Child was soon born, with angels proclaiming this news to shepherds who then further disseminated the information.

Christmas will start tomorrow but Bollywood celebrities have started putting photos on their Instagram from today Bollywood is also spreading a happy cheer.

Check out the Santa Babies of Bollywood below:

Akshay, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh were dressed in red and white, celebrating the Christmas spirit.

Good Newwz team has wished their fans on the occasion of Christmas

It’s almost Christmas and I’ve got more than one reason to be this happy!! p.s this was truly candid

Santa I can explain. I have not been naughty, only nice

Alia Bhatt