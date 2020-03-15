Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her 'sun kissed' photograph

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Mar 2020 17:46:34 IST

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Bollywood's diva Kareena Kapoor Khan treated her fans with a sun-kissed photograph of herself.

Ever since she has made her debut on Instagram, Kareena keeps sharing glimpse of her day to day life. On Sunday, the "Veere Di Wedding" actress shared a photograph of herself, where the sun rays are adding glow to her face.

"Girls just wanna have sun," Kareena captioned the image.

The photograph currently has over 2,33,624 likes on the photo-sharing website.

On the acting front, Kareena is shooting for "Laal Singh Chaddha", which stars Aamir Khan.

"Laal Singh Chaddha" is self-produced by Aamir, and directed by "Secret Superstar" maker Advait Chandan. An official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump", starring Tom Hanks, the film is set to release on Christmas this year.

