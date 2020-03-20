  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Mar 2020 17:15:07 IST

The latest show of ALTBalaji and ZEE5 titled Mentalhood which had made waves finally released on 11th March 2020. The show evidently highlights what a fun adventurous ride it is for being a mom in this modern world. This series spread like wild fire soon affter it was announced.

The makers recently released a sweet video on how Kareena Kapoor Khan visited the sets of Mentalhood and has all hearts for her sister’s digital debut with Mentalhood, Karisma Kapoor who plays the character of Meira in the series. The video also highlights some fun laughter and the happy enviornment it had while making this fun adventurous series. 

The makers shared on their social media saying, "#Bebo is all hearts for #Lolo’s comeback on #Mentalhood, are you too? #Mentalhood, streaming now on #ALTBalaji."

Truly, this series has gripped all the attention of the audiences and has kept them entertained with real life instances we can all relate to. The series has also received a whooping 9.6/10 rating on IMDB. Now, you surely know what your weekend plans are already. The Ekta-Kareena duo have also delivered one of the best projects to its audiences being Veere Di Wedding, Udta Punjab and share a unique equation together we totally love.

Mentalhood has received phenomenal reviews all across and is loved by every viewer and has made it to the list of the must-watch series. This series is now streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 snd we surely know the perfect show to keep you entertained for the weekend!

