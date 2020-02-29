From time to time, Bollywood celebs fashion game has evolved drastically wherein they have also managed to please fashion. The wedding season has started. We have a list of options for your minimal makeup look.

We have brought you some new design of earrings which you can try at the weddings, Bollywood actress has been immensely popular for their distinctive looks and style, apart from their performances on the celluloid.

Check out the Bollywood celebs statement earrings below:

Kareena Kapoor dazzling on Lakme Fashion Week 2018. Bebo was dressed up in a black gown and looked killer in it! Her pictures from LFW will prove how she slays and rocks the ramp always!

She completed her looks with metallic earrings and minimal makeup.

Priyanka Chopra sets the temperature soaring in a black outfit. Priyanka Chopra's black gown caught many eyeballs at the star-studded event. The actress paired her outfit with unconventional earrings, a stylish hairdo and smokey eye make-up.

Sonam Kapoor is dressed in a floral green saree. This earring is styled perfectly to go with the festive look.

Kriti Sanon spreading 'desi vibes' in a white lehenga. She wore white lehenga with golden embellishments teamed with matching blouse. The actress tied her hair into a bun with white rose 'gajra' pinned into them. She accessorized her look with big rings, bangles, and earrings.