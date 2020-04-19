  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor receives quarantine presents from hubby Saif, son Tamiur

19 Apr 2020

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Beating the lockdown blues, actor Saif Ali Khan and his little son Taimur took up painting a pass time after wowing netizens with their gardening skills.

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a few pictures on Instagram in which her husband and son can be seen channeling their inner "Picasso". In one of the images, Saif can be seen painting flowers on a wall in their balcony. And in another picture, the 3-year-old Taimur is seen turning the balcony's wall in a multi-coloured canvas.

"If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity... Try painting on it #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso," Kareena captioned Taimur's art work.

After posting her husband and son's pictures, Kareena posted her selfie, flaunting her zit on her face. But more than the zit, it was her caption that left social media users in split.

"Meanwhilea I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created. PS: The zit on my face didn't get the memo of no personal visits and social distancinga #HugeMess," Kareena wrote.

Reacting to the post, actor Ranveer Singh commented a few laughing emojis.

Actress Amrita Arora commented: Captions are lit bro."

--IANS

sim/rs/

