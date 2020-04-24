Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan 'fall asleep' as lockdown continues

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Apr 2020 18:22:53 IST

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) It's not about 'falling in love' for actress Kareena Kapoor, who is under lockdown with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.

Kareena has shared a couple of photos where she, along with hubby Saif, can be seen lying down on grass.

With a book on his chest, Saif's eyes are shut. Kareena, on the other hand, seems to be in a mood for chit-chat.

The caption is interesting. She has crossed out 'in love' from the phrase "Fall in love", and reorganised it to state: "Fall...asleep... #Mess."

Earlier, Kareena posted a few pictures on Instagram in which her husband and son were seen channeling their inner "Picasso".

In one of the images, Saif was seen painting flowers on a wall in their balcony. And in another picture, the 3-year-old Taimur was seen turning the balcony's wall in a multi-coloured canvas.

"If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity... Try painting on it #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso," Kareena captioned Taimur's art work.

