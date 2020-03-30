  1. Home
  Kareena Kapoor shares pic of 'workout pout

Kareena Kapoor shares pic of 'workout pout

Glamsham Editorial | 30 Mar 2020

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a photograph of her famous pout.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself after a heavy exercise routine. "The workout pout... It's a thing... really! #WorkoutFromHome," she captioned it.

She later posted another photograph of her son Taimur Ali Khan's drawing. Kareena again tagged him as the "in-house Picasso".

"Sunny days will be here again soon... A day at the beach #InhousePicasso#QuaranTimDiaries," Kareena captioned the post.

On the acting front, Kareena was last seen on screen in "Angrezi Medium", which also stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan.

