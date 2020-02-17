Once again on the fourth day of Lakme Fashion Week, the beauties of B-town showed their beauty. This time, these actors included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Alaaya Furniturewala, Tara Sutaria, Ada Sharma, Shibani Dandekar, Esha Gupta, Riteish Deshmukh's wife Genelia D'Souza. But let's see which actress's beauty stole the most hearts on the ramp.

All the actress looks very good. Check out the photos below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in bright green gown

Tara Sutaria walks the Ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2020

Bollywood’s new entrant Alaya F makes her runway debut for SVA by Sonam & Paras Modi as she emulates the Boho princess vibe for the coveted fashion week. Her parents Farhan Furniturewalla & Laila Furniturewalla were in attendance to cheer the actor for her debut walk.

Bollywood superstar Shraddha Kapoor walks for Pankaj & Nidhi's SS20 Collection- ARTFluence at Lakme Fashion Week S/R 2020.

Esha Gupta looks ravishing as she sets the ramp on fire for Nirmooha by Prreeti Jain as she debuts at Lakme Fashion Week with her collection ‘Coraline’.

Handsome boy Priyaank Sharma snapped at Payal Singhal’s show at LFW

Daisy Shah looks stunning as she attends Punit Balana show at Lakme Fashion Week

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh twin in matching outfits

Kunal Kemmu at Lakme Fashion Week

Rukmini Sahay and Neil Nitin Mukesh

Malavika Mohanan sets the ramp on fire as she walked as a show stopper at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week.

Soha Ali Khan struts down the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2020 as a showstopper for designer Shahin Mannan