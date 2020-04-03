Kareena, Karisma, Ranbir, Riddhima in rare pic with grandpa Raj Kapoor

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Apr 2020 15:20:50 IST

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor on Friday re-posted a rare picture throwback picture from her childhood on Instagram, which was originally put up on social media by her elder sister Karisma Kapoor.

In the frame, Kareena and Karisma are seen with their late grandfather, Bollywood showman Raj Kapoor, and cousin, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir's elder sister Riddhima and Raj Kapoor's wife, late Krishna Raj Kapoor, are also seen in the photograph.

"We have discovered the OG posers of the Kapoor family," Kareena captioned her re-post.

Reacting to the post, Ranbir's rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt commentd with a couple of heart emojis on the picture.

Riddhima called it the "cutest throwback ever".

Kareena joined Instagram in March. Currently, she boasts of 2.3 million followers on the photo sharing application.

On the film front, Kareena will be next seen opposite Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an offical Hindi remake of the Hollywood film "Forrest Gump".

