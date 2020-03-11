  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor posts a 'starry' picture in face mask (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Mar 2020 17:44:49 IST

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has just ventured into the digital world, shared a quirky picture of herself in a face mask.

Kareena on Wednesday took to Instagram to share the photograph of herself in a pink coloured face mask with white stars made on it.

"Such a star... I mean the mask," Kareena captioned the image, which currently has 28.9 K likes on the photo sharing website.

On the acting front, Kareena currently awaits the release of "Angrezi Medium", which also stars Irrfan Khan.

"Angrezi Medium" is directed by Homi Adajania and the film is a spin-off to the 2017 comedy "Hindi Medium" that also starred Irrfan.

The sequel will feature Irrfan and Kareena with Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal. It is scheduled to release on Friday.

