Kareena posts pictures of her 'Easter bunnies' Taimur, Saif

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 12 Apr 2020 16:52:43 IST

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday treated her fans with a photograph of her "Easter bunnies" -- husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena took to Instagram and shared two pictures of her Taimur and Saif. In the image, Taimur is seen wearing a Kurta pyjama with a face painting as a bunny and Saif is seen sitting behind his son lovingly looking at Taimur.

"My Easter bunnies for life Happy Easter everyone...#StayHome #StaySafe," she captioned the image, which currently has 432K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Ever since Kareena joined Instagram earlier this month, she has been constantly sharing highlights of her life.

She recently shared a photograph of herself along with Saif and Taimur on the beach. Kareena had also flaunted a necklace made out of pasta by her little son.

On the film front, Kareena, who was last seen on screen in "Angrezi Medium" with actor Irrfan Khan, will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film "Forrest Gump".

