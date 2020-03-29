  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kareena shares 'in-house Picasso' Taimur's drawing

Kareena shares 'in-house Picasso' Taimur's drawing

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 29 Mar 2020 13:55:39 IST

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a drawing made by her toddler son Taimur Ali Khan, whom she lovingly tagged as the "in-house Picasso".

Kareena took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a glimpse of what Taimur is up to while he stays home. Taimur drew an "ice cream".

She captioned it: "The world is your ice-cream my love. #inhousepicasso #QuaranTimDiaries."

Earlier this week, Taimur made a "special appearance" in a live interview where his father Saif Ali Khan was interacting with a news TV journalist about the coronavirus lockdown, on a video call.

On the acting front, Kareena was last seen on screen in "Angrezi Medium", which also stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan.

--IANS

dc/rs

NewsLionel Richie admits he 'hates' Stevie Wonder

Lionel Richie admits he 'hates' Stevie Wonder

NewsCoronavirus Outbreak: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to conduct online master classes

Coronavirus Outbreak: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to conduct online master classes

NewsHere's how Jesy Nelson deals with trolls & haters

Here's how Jesy Nelson deals with trolls & haters

NewsSupernatural, The Flash season endings postponed amid Covid-19 scare

Supernatural, The Flash season endings postponed amid Covid-19 scare

NewsRobert Pattinson's 'The Batman' shoot postponed amid Covid-19 scare

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' shoot postponed amid Covid-19 scare

NewsKylie Jenner refutes Coronavirus infection rumours

Kylie Jenner refutes Coronavirus infection rumours

Fashion & LifestyleDipika Kakar, Deepika Padukone, Surbhi Jyoti and other celebs slaying in 'Jhoomar Tikka'

Dipika Kakar, Deepika Padukone, Surbhi Jyoti and other celebs slaying in 'Jhoomar Tikka'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Dance Again' by Selena Gomez

Song Lyrics of 'Dance Again' by Selena Gomez

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Know Your Worth' by Khalid & Disclosure

Song Lyrics of 'Know Your Worth' by Khalid & Disclosure