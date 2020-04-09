Kareena shares throwback beach pic with hubby Saif and son Taimur

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Apr 2020 19:40:13 IST

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a throwback photograph of herself at the beach.

Kareena shared the beach picture on Instagram, where she can be seen with her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.

In the image, Kareena wears a red swimsuit and holds a coconut while Taimur is seen playing. Saif looks on at his son.

"I am not dreaming of beaches... You are! #TakeMeBack," she captioned the image, which currently has 53.1K likes on the the photosharing website.

Ever since Kareena joined Instagram earlier this month, she has been constantly sharing highlights of her life.

She recently shared a photograph of a necklace made out of pasta by her little son, Taimur Ali Khan.

On the film front, Kareena, who was last seen on screen in "Angrezi Medium" with actor Irrfan Khan, will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film "Forrest Gump".

--IANS

dc/vnc

