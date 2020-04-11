  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kareena urges citizens to stay at home amid lockdown extension report

Kareena urges citizens to stay at home amid lockdown extension report

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Apr 2020 21:31:36 IST

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has urged citizens to stay at home, after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown would be extended in the state.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with state chief ministers via video conferencing. Although an official announcement is awaited at the time of publishing this story, it is being speculated that after today's meeting the lockdown will be extended across the nation by another couple of weeks.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday evening, Kareena wrote: "Now that the lockdown has been extended, the one thing we must do to help overcome this is STAY AT HOME. We need to be strong, now more than ever. We've come this far... let's not stop! Together with @unicefindia and @unileverdiariesindia, I urge you to #BreakTheChain #WeCanAndWeWill #VirusKiKadiTodo #StayHomeStaySafe #CoronaVirusIndia."

Her appeal came soon after the Maharashtra chief minister announced that lockdown in the state would continue till April 30.

At the time of publishing, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Telangana are the three states that have officially declared extension of the lockdown.

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsCheck out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

NewsCovid-19 scare: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to host a celebrity poker tournament

Covid-19 scare: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to host a celebrity poker tournament

NewsJyotirao Phule Jayanti 2020: Remembering Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary

Jyotirao Phule Jayanti 2020: Remembering Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary

NewsShoaib Ibrahim shares an adorable picture with Dipika Kakar amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Shoaib Ibrahim shares an adorable picture with Dipika Kakar amid COVID-19 Lockdown

NewsVivek Dahiya becomes Madhubala's hero in this iconic scene recreation!

Vivek Dahiya becomes Madhubala's hero in this iconic scene recreation!

NewsTejasswi Prakash saves Shivin Narang in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Tejasswi Prakash saves Shivin Narang in Khatron Ke Khiladi

NewsCheck out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'MAMACITA' by Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna, J. Rey Soul

Song Lyrics of 'MAMACITA' by Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna, J. Rey Soul

FeaturePyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show will make you nostalgic

Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show will make you nostalgic